Near 1 million virus cases, South Africa weighs restrictions

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — As South Africa’s current spike of COVID-19 has taken the country to nearly 1 million confirmed cases, President Cyril Ramaphosa called an emergency meeting on Sunday of the National Coronavirus Command Council. Medical experts say the country’s new variant of the coronavirus, 501.V2, is more contagious and has quickly become dominant in many areas of the resurgence. With South Africa’s hospitals reaching capacity and no sign of the new surge reaching a peak, Ramaphosa is expected to announce a return to restrictive measures designed to slow the spread of the disease. With a cumulative total of 994,911 confirmed cases of COVID-19, South Africa is expected to exceed 1 million cases when new figures are released late Sunday.