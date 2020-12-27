Bus crash in western Cameroon kills 37, injures 18

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — An official in Cameroon said more than 37 people are dead and 18 others seriously injured after a bus crash in the western village of Nemale. A 70-seater bus was on its way to the capital, Yaounde, from the western town of Foumban when it crashed into a truck while trying to avoid a crowd of people on the road at around 2 a.m., said Absalom Monono Woloa, a senior government official in the area. He said the death toll will likely rise as rescue workers dig through the wreckage.