Fire at Egyptian hospital kills 7 coronavirus patients

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian police say that a fire at an intensive care unit at private hospital has killed at least seven COVID-19 patients. Local police said Saturday that the blaze erupted at a hospital in the Obour district outside of Cairo. A similar blaze erupted at the coronavirus ward of a private hospital in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria in June, leaving seven patients dead and one injured. Egypt has seen a surge in the confirmed cases of the virus, forcing the government to reopen most of its hospitals designated to treat and isolate COVID-19 patients after the first wave of the pandemic subsided.