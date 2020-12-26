Skip to Content

A Sudan in transition presents first-ever film for Oscars

CAIRO (AP) — For the first time in its history, Sudan has a submission for the Academy Awards. The film, “You Will Die at Twenty,” will compete in the Best International Feature Film category, after receiving international accolades. It tells the story of a young man whose early death at the age of 20 is prophesied not long after his birth. This casts a shadow over his formative years. Its making and release coincided with the country’s popular uprising against former autocrat Omar al-Bashir. Based on a short story by Sudanese novelist Hammour Ziyada, critics say it demonstrates that the country’s cultural scene is reawakening after decades of oppression.

