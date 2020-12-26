3 UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — The spokesman for the United Nations secretary-general says three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two others wounded in Central African Republic in attacks Friday by armed combatants. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the attacks in Dekoua, Kemo Prefecture and Bakouma ahead of Sunday’s presidential and legislative elections. The government blames the unrest on former President Francois Bozize, who returned from exile a year ago and has been blocked from running in the election. He has been accused of joining up with armed groups in an attempt to stage attacks and a coup. He has denied it.