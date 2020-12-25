Trump made lasting impact on federal courts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s deep imprint on the federal courts is a rare point of agreement about the president across the political spectrum. With a major assist from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Trump and his White House staff relentlessly, almost robotically, filled nearly every opening in the federal judiciary, undeterred by Democratic criticism. The Senate was still confirming judges more than a month after Trump lost his reelection bid to Joe Biden. More than 230 Trump-appointed judges, several still in their 30s, hold lifetime positions. The real measure of what Trump has been able to do will be revealed in countless court decisions in the years to come on abortion, guns, religious rights and a host of other culture wars issues.