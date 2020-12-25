Democrats in Georgia Senate contests take in more than $200M

ATLANTA (AP) — The latest campaign finance figures show the Democrats running for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats each raised more than $100 million over two months. The massive haul by Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock eclipsed contributions to their Republican opponents and reflects the high stakes of the twin contests. The two races will determine which party controls the Senate _ and likely how ambitious President-elect Joe Biden can be with his agenda. Ossoff’s opponent, Sen. David Perdue, reported $68 million over the same two-month period from Oct. 15 through Dec. 16. Warnock’s opponent, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, took in just under $64 million in that span.