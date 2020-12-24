Niger votes Sunday on path to 1st democratic power transfer

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger could see its first democratic transition of power since independence in the elections being held on Sunday amid a growing threat from jihadists in the region. President Mahamadou Issoufou, who has served two terms, is stepping down. That paves the way for the first peaceful transfer of power between two elected presidents since independence from France in 1960. Niger has seen four coups. The transfer would be significant not only in Niger but also in West Africa, where leaders recently have held on for disputed third terms in Guinea and Ivory Coast.