‘Mom, we need food’: Thousands in South Sudan near famine

LEKUANGOLE, South Sudan (AP) — After nearly a week of hiding from conflict, the South Sudanese woman watched two of her young children die. They had cried for food but she had nothing to give. Now the 40-year-old is one of more than 30,000 people said to be in likely famine. The finding by international food security experts means this could be the first part of the world in famine since one was declared in 2017 elsewhere in South Sudan. Even after the country’s civil war ended, localized violence and unprecedented flooding are blocking aid efforts. But the government denies famine is likely.