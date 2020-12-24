World markets advance despite Trump talk of veto on stimulus

Shares are mostly higher in thin Christmas Eve trading, despite President Donald Trump’s threat not to sign a major economic stimulus package approved by Congress this week. Benchmarks rose in Paris, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney. Stocks fell in Shanghai after China’s market regulator said it has launched an anti-monopoly investigation of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, stepping up official efforts to tighten control over the country’s fast-growing tech industries. The S&P 500 inched up 0.1% on Wednesday, enough to break a three-day losing streak. Investors seem to have shrugged off Trump’s suggestion he may not sign the $900 billion economic rescue package that Congress just approved.