Trump threatens COVID relief bill, testing loyalty of GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s new demand of $2,000 aid checks to Americans is threatening to tank a big year-end COVID relief bill. It’s also posing an uncomfortable test of allegiance for Republicans who reject such spending. On Thursday, House Democrats will all but dare Republicans to break with Trump, calling up his proposal for a Christmas Eve vote. GOP lawmakers are poised to object, offering their own proposal to cut foreign aid. Trump assailed the bipartisan $900 billion package, and suggested he may not sign it. His objection also threatens a government shutdown. House Democrats are considering stopgap funds to keep government running.