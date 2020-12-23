Biden: Cardona right pick to lead education through pandemic

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Miguel Cardona, Connecticut’s education chief to serve as education secretary. Biden says reopening schools is his “national priority” and said Cardona, a life-long champion of public schools, a “brilliant” educator who could deftly lead the department through the challenges of educating students during the pandemic. The selection delivers on Biden’s promise to nominate someone with experience working in public education and would fulfill his goal of installing an education chief who stands in sharp contrast to President Donald Trump’s Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. The decision has drawn praise from public school advocates and the nation’s major teachers unions.