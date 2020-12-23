Global stocks gain after Trump criticizes economic aid bill

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are higher after President Donald Trump suggested he may veto a $900 billion economic aid package. London and Frankfurt opened higher, while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. U.S. futures also gained following the previous day’s decline after Trump criticized the aid plan approved by Congress and called for more aid to households. A variant of the coronavirus in Britain rattled investor nerves, though it wasn’t clear whether it is deadlier. Congress approved aid including $600 payments to individuals, but Trump said he wanted to get rid of “wasteful and unnecessary items” and increase payments to the public to as much as $4,000 per couple.