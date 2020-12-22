Train cars carrying crude oil derail, burn north of Seattle

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Officials say seven train cars carrying crude oil have derailed and five caught fire north of Seattle close to the Canadian border. Whatcom County officials said the derailment occurred Tuesday in the downtown Custer area, where streets were closed and evacuations ordered during a large fire response. Sheriff Bill Elfo told The Seattle Times he doesn’t believe anyone has been injured. State traffic cameras showed a large black smoke plume and Interstate 5 was temporarily closed in the area in both directions. Home to five oil refineries, Washington state sees millions of gallons of crude oil move by rail through the state each week, most of it rom North Dakota.