Rio de Janeiro police arrest evangelical Mayor Crivella

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro state police have arrested outgoing Mayor Marcelo Crivella in connection with an alleged kickbacks scheme, yet another showing of political turmoil in Brazil’s postcard city. The evangelical pastor turned politician, an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, is scheduled to leave office on Jan. 1 after losing a reelection bid to his predecessor, Eduardo Paes. Crivella told reporters upon his arrival at the Rio police headquarters Tuesday that his arrest is unfair. He also linked it to his alleged willingness to fight corporate interests and lobbyists.