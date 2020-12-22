Skip to Content

Pair of passengers exit NYC flight via slide before takeoff

10:27 am AP - National News

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a New York City flight was halted after a Florida couple traveling with a Great Dane puppy fled the aircraft with the pet using an emergency slide. Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said on Tuesday the incident occurred on Monday as a jet was departing from LaGuardia Airport en route to Atlanta. Witnesses said the man had ignored a flight attendant’s order to sit during takeoff, he said, because he had post-traumatic stress disorder. The two were arrested and face charges including criminal mischief and trespassing. Prosecutors had no information on an attorney for the man, who remains in custody.

