Mexico’s 3 main opposition parties form unlikely alliance

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s three main opposition parties have announced an odd alliance to try to wrest control of the lower house of congress from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party in elections set for June 6. The three parties have been bitter enemies in the past, and share almost nothing ideologically. The National Action Party is conservative, and the old ruling Institutional Revolution Party is centrist. Joining them is the left-of-center Democratic Revolution Party. The alliance announced Tuesday was apparently motivated by the still high popularity of López Obrador and the apparent realization that none of the parties on their own could defeat Morena.