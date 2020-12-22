Mexico alleges Luz del Mundo, 4 other groups laundered money

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican investigators say they have filed money-laundering complaints against five religious groups in Mexico, including the Luz del Mundo church whose leader is charged in the United States with child rapes. The announcement Tuesday from the Financial Intelligence Unit does not identify the groups involved in the complaints. But an official says Luz del Mundo is among the five. The unit says reviews of the groups’ transactions revealed some that “are unrelated to the purpose for which they were founded, and have not been reported to tax authorities.” Prosecutors will later decide whether to file any charges.