Man charged with cyberstalking woman, soliciting a killer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A New York man has been arrested on charges that he has been cyberstalking a Maryland woman for months, making threats that included soliciting people online to rape, kill and decapitate her in exchange for Bitcoin. In a court filing unsealed Tuesday, a federal agent says 19-year-old Desmond Babloo Singh has used more than 100 different social media, electronic communication and phone accounts to send harassing and unsolicited messages to the woman. Singh also is accused of summoning police to her family’s Baltimore County home by emailing a bogus bomb threat. Singh was expected to make his initial court appearance Tuesday in New York to face federal charges that include murder for hire.