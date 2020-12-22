Kosovo to hold early election after court ruling

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s Constitutional Court has ruled that the country must hold a new general election because parliament’s confirmation of the Cabinet in June only passed because of an invalid vote by a lawmaker who has since been jailed. The court decided late Monday that the vote of lawmaker Etem Arifi for the Cabinet of Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti was invalid and consequently “the Government has not taken the majority of the votes of the lawmakers.” Arifi’s vote gave the government 61 votes in the 120-seat chamber, and without it the confirmation would have failed. The president now should declare the date of the election, which must take place within 40 days of the announcement.