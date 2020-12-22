Israeli High Court hears challenge to Jewish nation law

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli Supreme Court is hearing a case against a contentious law that defines the country as the nation-state of the Jewish people. Tuesday’s hearing marks the beginning of a landmark challenge against legislation that opponents say discriminates against minorities. The 15 petitions filed by Arab rights groups and other civil society organizations seek to have the country’s Supreme Court strike down the law, claiming it is discriminatory against the country’s Arab minority. The petitions pose a major challenge to the 2018 law. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the court doesn’t have the authority to debate the validity of the law.