Australian regulator delays decision on Google-Fitbit merger

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s competition regulator has delayed for three months its decision on Google’s plan to buy fitness gadget maker Fitbit for $2.1 billion despite the European Union giving conditional approval. European Union regulators approved the deal after Google promised to restrict user data and ensure Android phones work with other wearable devices for at least 10 years. But the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it was not prepared to accept a similar court-enforceable undertaking. It will continue to investigate. Google said it was disappointed at the delay but would continue to engage with the ACCC to answer the regulators’ questions.