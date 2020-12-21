Nicaragua essentially bans opposition from 2021 elections

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s ruling party-dominated Congress has passed a law that would essentially ban opposition candidates from running in the 2021 presidential elections. The law gives the government of President Daniel Ortega the power to unilaterally declare citizens “terrorists” or coup-mongers, classify them as “traitors to the homeland” and ban them from running as candidates. Given that Ortega has already applied those terms to virtually the entire opposition, the law approved Monday appears aimed at sweeping aside the last roadblock to extending Ortega’s near-perpetual rule over the Central American nation. It raised the prospect that Ortega may run virtually unopposed.