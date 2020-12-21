Judge plans to hear from residents in $641M Flint water deal

DETROIT (AP) — A judge says she’ll wait until January before deciding whether to give preliminary approval to a $641 million settlement in a lawsuit by Flint, Michigan, residents. They were exposed to water contaminated with lead and bacteria. Federal Judge Judith Levy says Flint residents will still get a chance to give their opinion if preliminary approval is granted. Most of the money is coming from the state of Michigan. Regulators in then-Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration allowed Flint to use the Flint River for water without treating it to reduce corrosion. As a result, lead in old pipes broke off and flowed through taps.