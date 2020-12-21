Skip to Content

Chicago-area man who helped inspire Special Olympics dies

2:35 pm AP - National News

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael “Moose” Cusack, a Chicago-area man who helped inspire the Special Olympics movement and who won multiple medals at the athletic event over years, has died. He was 64. The Chicago Tribune reported Monday that Cusack, who had Down syndrome, died at Good Shepherd Manor in Momence on Dec. 17 of natural causes associated with Alzheimer’s. Cusack continued to compete into his 50s, when a stroke led to him losing mobility in his left arm. Though swimming was his passion, he played multiple sports, including basketball, bowling, floor hockey and golf. His funeral is scheduled for Wednesday. 

Associated Press

