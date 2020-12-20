EU-UK trade talks floundering over fish as cutoff day nears

BRUSSELS (AP) — Deep into a crucial weekend of negotiations, a breakthrough on fishing rights remained elusive for European Union and Britain. That is leaving both sides without a trade agreement that would dull the edge of a chaotic, costly economic break on New Year’s Day. With hundreds of thousands of jobs at stake, the tiny sector of fisheries continued to drive a wedge between the 27-nation bloc and departed Britain, highlighting the animosity that had driven both to a Brexit divorce. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said Sunday the EU is “continuing to make demands that are incompatible with our independence. We cannot accept a deal that doesn’t leave us in control of our own laws or waters.”