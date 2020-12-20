Asian shares skid despite US economic stimulus deal

Shares have started the week out on a sour note in Asia as worsening coronavirus outbreaks overshadow news that U.S. lawmakers finally have a deal on more support for American families and businesses. Markets fell in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea but rose in Shanghai. Passage of the nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package was expected on Monday. Wall Street capped a solid week of gains with a weak end on Friday, as the S&P 500 shed 0.4% a day after it and other major indexes logged fresh record highs. A resurgence of virus outbreaks around the globe has dented optimism that vaccines can bring a swift end to the pandemic.