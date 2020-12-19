VIRUS TODAY: General apologizes; AP finds states spend $7B

The Army general in charge of getting COVID-19 vaccines distributed across the United States has apologized after many governors said they were shorted on anticipated shipments. Meanwhile, The Associated Press tallied more than $7 billion in purchases by states in the spring for personal protective equipment and high-demand medical devices such as ventilators and infrared thermometers. Negotiators in Congress appear close to nailing down an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 relief package. House members stood by for a vote that will come no earlier than Sunday. The proposed package includes $600 payments to individuals.