Thailand reports 548 new virus cases, highest daily spike

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily tally in a country that had largely brought the pandemic under control. The 548 new cases, most of them connected with an outbreak at a wholesale seafood market on the outskirts of Bangkok, come after Thailand saw only a small number of infections over the past several months due to strict border and quarantine controls. Health officials say 516 of the new cases, most of them migrant workers from Myanmar, were found in connection with the outbreak at the shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province. The governor ordered strict measures, including a 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew, in the province to combat the outbreak. The restrictions will be in effect until Jan. 3.