Portugal’s armed forces help nursing homes battle the virus

AMADORA, Portugal (AP) — As a resurgence of the pandemic in the fall looked set to overwhelm nursing homes in Portugal, and public health services struggled to cope, the government mobilized all the resources it could. That included deploying military units. The soldiers’ mission: fan out across the country to visit hundreds of nursing homes and help shore up their defenses against the pandemic. Long-term care facilities have proven vulnerable worldwide during the pandemic. The age of their residents, their physical closeness inside what is essentially a large house, and the residents’ underlying health problems put them in peril. The military members help with contact tracing and training nursing home staff on how to combat the virus.