Asia Today: Sydney outbreak grows; Thailand finds 548 cases

SYDNEY (AP) — The outbreak in Sydney’s northern beach suburbs has grown to 70 cases with an additional 30 in the last 24 hours. Authorities say they may never be able to trace the source. While the numbers are rising, the New South Wales premier says there hasn’t been evidence of massive seeding outside the northern beaches community. A new list of cases, however, shows the virus had spread to greater Sydney and other parts of the state. The government has imposed a lockdown in the area until Wednesday. Thailand on Saturday reported more than 500 new cases south of Bangkok, the highest daily tally in a country that had largely brought the pandemic under control. Health officials say the cases are mostly migrant workers from Myanmar.