Hospital fire kills 8 COVID-19 patients at ICU in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media say eight people have been killed in a fire at an intensive care unit treating COVID-19 patients. The Anadolu news agency says the fire started when an oxygen cylinder exploded at the privately-run Sanko University Hospital unit in Gaziantep in southern Turkey. The agency cited a hospital statement identifying the victims as being between 56 and 85. The fire was quickly brought under control. The statement says 14 patients undergoing ICU treatment were transferred to other hospitals. An investigation is underway. Turkey hit a record daily high of 246 COVID-19-related deaths reported Friday for an overall confirmed coronavirus death toll of 17,610.