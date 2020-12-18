Turkish philanthropist stands trial for alleged ties to coup

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish philanthropist is again standing trial in Turkey accused of espionage and attempting to overthrow the government in connection to a failed coup four years ago. Human rights groups have denounced the case against Osman Kavala, which opens on Friday, as unjust and politically-motivated. Kavala was acquitted of terrorism-related charges earlier this year for allegedly organizing and financing mass anti-government protests in 2013. But as his supporters awaited his release from prison, authorities issued a warrant for his re-arrest, this time accusing him of links to a 2016 failed coup attempt. Kavala now faces a life term in prison. He denies the accusations.