Report shows Kansas officer denied Black man was run over

An attorney representing a Black man who was run over by a sheriff’s patrol truck as he ran across a field says law enforcement authorities have engaged in a cover-up that began as soon as emergency medical personnel arrived. Lionel Womack alleges in a lawsuit filed Thursday that Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Rodriguez intentionally drove over him during the Aug. 15 incident that was captured on dashcam video. His attorney Friday released a copy of the report from emergency medical responders which show the undersheriff at the time denied to a paramedic that Womack had been run over.