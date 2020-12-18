Ohio State tallies hundreds more instances of abuse by doc

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University’s latest campus crime data tallies hundreds more instances of alleged decades-old sexual misconduct by a team doctor who worked there for two decades. Several hundred men allege Richard Strauss abused them. The school says about 2,200 instances of fondling and 127 instances of rape attributed to Strauss came to light in 2018 and 2019, including through lawsuits and a law firm investigation for the university. It disclosed the data this week under the federal Clery Act. Strauss died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him. The university has reached nearly $47 million in settlements for 185 plaintiffs. More lawsuits are pending.