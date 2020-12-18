Official: Rickshaw bomb kills 11 kids in eastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A provincial official says a bomb rigged to a rickshaw has killed at least 11 children and wounded 20 others in eastern Afghanistan as violence in the war-weary country continues to surge. Wahidullah Jumazada, spokesman for the Ghazni provincial governor, said the attack took place at about noon on Friday in Gilan district. Jumadaza said the explosion happened after a man driving a motorized rickshaw entered a village to sell goods to children was surrounded by kids. He said the casualty toll could rise. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.