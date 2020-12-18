In public housing, a small debt can get poor tenants evicted

CRISFIELD, Md. (AP) — Public-housing authorities are often the last refuge for poor renters. But a new investigation shows they are also some of the most aggressive eviction filers, threatening families over small debts or using eviction courts as collection agencies. The Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland examined the records of authorities in Minneapolis; Oklahoma City; Charleston, South Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Crisfield, Maryland.