Egypt officials: Bombs kill 3 security forces in Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Officials say separate roadside bombs have exploded in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula killing three members of Egypt’s security forces and wounding 10 others. Two security officials and a medical official say the bombs went off near two different checkpoints in the town of Sheikh Zuweid late Thursday. The officials asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to brief the media. The casualties were transferred to El-Arish military hospital. Egypt is battling an Islamic State-led insurgency in the Sinai that intensified after the military overthrew an Islamist president in 2013. The militants have carried out scores of attacks targeting security forces and minority Christians.