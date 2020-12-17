Video: Deputy runs over fleeing Black man in Kansas field

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas sheriff’s deputy is the subject of a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging excessive force. Dashcam video shows Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Rodriguez mowing down Lionel Womack as he runs, shirtless, across a dark field in August. The lawsuit, filed Thursday, says the deputy intentionally ran Womack down in pursuit of “an alleged traffic violation.” The lawsuit says Womack sustained serious injuries to his back, pelvis and thigh as well as to his right knee, ankle and foot. Rodriguez remains on patrol and Kiowa County Sheriff Chris Tedder has not responded to Associated Press requests for comment.