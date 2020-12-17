Tunisia region at heart of revolution waits to reap rewards

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia has marked 10 years since a local fruit and vegetable seller set himself ablaze in protest after police took his cart. It was an act that enraged the country and snowballed into the revolution that toppled the North African nation’s autocratic leader months later and triggered the Arab Spring. The economically troubled region of Sidi Bouzid in central Tunisia where the self-immolation took place is still waiting a decade later to reap rewards from the uprising. The gesture of despair a decade ago on Thursday by Mohamed Bouazizi, who later died of his burns, triggered riots across the country that ended with the downfall the following January of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.