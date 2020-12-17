Putin denies involvement in Kremlin foe Navalny’s poisoning

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Putin also accused U.S. intelligence agencies of fomenting the claims. He was speaking via video call Thursday during an annual marathon news conference. The Russian leader countered the accusations by saying that if the Kremlin wanted to poison Navalny, it would have pressed the attack home. Navalny fell sick on Aug. 20 during a domestic flight in Russia, and was flown in a coma to Germany for treatment two days later. Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.