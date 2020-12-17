Skip to Content

More than 300 kidnapped schoolboys are freed, says governor

New
2:28 pm AP - National News

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — The governor of Nigeria’s Katsina State announced that more than 300 schoolboys abducted last week by armed men in northwest Nigeria have been released. Governor Aminu Bello Masari made the announcement on Nigerian state TV, NTA, from his office in Katsina State. He said that 344 of the students have been released and handed over to the security officers. He said arrangements are being made to transport them to Katsina.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content