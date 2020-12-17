More than 300 kidnapped schoolboys are freed, says governor

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — The governor of Nigeria’s Katsina State announced that more than 300 schoolboys abducted last week by armed men in northwest Nigeria have been released. Governor Aminu Bello Masari made the announcement on Nigerian state TV, NTA, from his office in Katsina State. He said that 344 of the students have been released and handed over to the security officers. He said arrangements are being made to transport them to Katsina.