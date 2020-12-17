GOP places focus anywhere but Atlanta in Georgia runoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is seemingly holding rallies everywhere in Georgia lately — except Atlanta and its inner suburbs. Pence is returning Thursday for events in Columbus and Macon. He’s rallying support for Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler before runoff elections on Jan. 5 that will determine control of the Senate. The anywhere-but-Atlanta strategy is a window into Georgia’s new political geography. Democrats dominate urban areas and nearby suburbs. Republicans depend on high turnout in rural areas and small cities. President-elect Joe Biden was in Atlanta on Tuesday campaigning for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.