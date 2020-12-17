Family behind OxyContin attests to its role in opioid crisis

Members of the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma have acknowledged that the drug has had a role in the opioid crisis but have stopped short of apologizing or admitting wrongdoing. Two members of the Sackler family appeared before a congressional panel Thursday. It marks a rare appearance in a public forum for the Sacklers, who have faced increased scrutiny in recent years over Purdue’s role in the nation’s opioid addiction and overdose crisis. Activists have been waiting to hear them field tough questions. Kathe Sackler and David Sackler agreed to testify after the committee’s chairwoman, Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney, threatened to issue subpoenas.