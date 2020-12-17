European Space Agency appoints Austrian scientist new chief

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian scientist Josef Aschbacher has been appointed to head the European Space Agency as the organization grapples with the fallout from Brexit and the rise of commercial rivals outside of Europe. The agency’s 22 member states elected Aschbacher, who leads ESA’s Earth observation program, to succeed current director general Jan Woerner when his term ends on June 30. Aschbacher has been deeply involved in some of the agency’s most high-profile missions including the Copernicus fleet of satellites collecting environmental data about the planet from space.