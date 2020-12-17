Biden picks deal-makers, fighters for climate, energy team

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has picked some experienced deal-makers and fighters for a climate team he’ll ask to remake much of the U.S. economy. Many progressives, union leaders, energy lobbyists and others spoke approvingly Wednesday of Biden’s latest Cabinet picks. Popular ex-mayor Pete Buttigieg will lead transportation, former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm will lead energy and longtime environmental regulator Gina McCarthy will serve as the president-elect’s domestic climate chief. Biden is also tapping environmental lawyer and Obama administration official Brenda Mallory to run the Council on Environmental Quality, according to a person familiar with the decision.