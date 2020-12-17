Air pollution in eastern Europe adds to pandemic health woes

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — With the arrival of cold and foggy winter weather amid the pandemic, eastern Europe is facing an extra respiratory health hazard — air pollution. Countries such as Bosnia and Serbia in the Balkans, and even European Union nations Poland or Croatia, traditionally report high levels of dangerous pollution during the heating season in winter months. The United Nations has warned in previous years that people in all major cities across the Western Balkans face alarming levels of air pollution that are reducing their life expectancies. This year, the issue is coupled with the soaring coronavirus infections.