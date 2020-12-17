8 nuns die of COVID-19 in last week at Wisconsin convent

ELM GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Eight nuns living at a suburban Milwaukee convent have died of COVID-19 in the last week, according to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province. The congregation says there are other confirmed cases of the coronavirus among roughly 100 sisters living at the Notre Dame of Elm Grove. The deaths of the eight nuns occurred since Dec. 9. The congregation says the sisters are following recommended safety guidelines. The outbreak comes months after six nuns at Our Lady of Angels Convent in Greenfield died of the coronavirus in less than a month’s time.