UK still plans to ease restrictions on holiday gatherings

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s planned easing of restrictions around family gatherings over Christmas across the U.K. looks set to be retained despite a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections. Criticism of the scheduled five-day easing, which would allow three households to form a Christmas bubble, ratcheted higher with concerns voiced from scientists. Leaders from across the U.K. are meeting on Wednesday to discuss the planned Christmas easing. Government ministers, however, appeared to indicate there would be no changes beyond urging people to think carefully about their holiday plans. The British government also reported that 137,897 people had received a coronavirus vaccination shot since the program began on Dec. 8. All of them must return in three weeks for another shot.