Palestinians left waiting as Israel is set to deploy vaccine

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israel will begin rolling out a major coronavirus vaccination campaign next week after the prime minister reached out personally to the head of a major drug company. Millions of Palestinians living under Israeli rule will have to wait much longer. Worldwide, rich nations are snatching up scarce supplies of new vaccines as poor countries largely rely on a World Health Organization program that has yet to get off the ground. But there are few places where the competition is playing out in closer proximity than in Israel and the territories it has occupied for more than half a century.